Woodland Mall announces redevelopment, new store

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – A new store is getting ready to move into Woodland Mall, as Sears prepares to close its doors.

Von Maur is coming to the mall on 28th Street SE. Woodland Mall announced the addition in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Woodland Mall said the department store is “part of our upcoming redevelopment.”

A spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8 the 90,000 square-foot store will take over a portion of the former Sears. Construction on Von Maur is expected to start in 2018, with the store opening in the fall of 2019.

Von Maur already has two locations in Michigan, at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor and Laurel Park Place in Livonia. The new store is expected to eventually employ 150 workers who are mostly full-time.

Sears will permanently close its store in Woodland Mall on March 26, according to WARN documents, which companies must file with the state in advance of mass layoffs and closures. A total of 84 employees — 78 in the main store and six in the auto center — will be laid off.

The Woodland Mall Sears is one of 26 Sears stores nationwide that are closing. The Limited at Woodland Mall also recently shut down.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

