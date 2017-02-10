2 food delivery drivers robbed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are telling food delivery drivers to be cautious following two separate armed robberies in a week.

The first robbery happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1200 Summit Avenue. A local food delivery driver flagged down Kalamazoo Public Safety officers after being robbed by three men armed with a handgun.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of money and personal property. Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspects.

The second robbery happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of 700 Summit Park Court. The local food delivery driver told police they were robbed at gunpoint by a man.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

In both robberies, police say the armed suspect was described as a black man, about 20 years old, 5-foot-11 and had a handgun.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking all local food delivery drivers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings when delivering food.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

