Surgeon: Abbie Kopf’s skull surgery went ‘very well’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After several setbacks, Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abbie Kopf underwent surgery Friday morning to replace part of her skull.

During the operation, doctors inserted a plastic plate to reshape the piece of Abbie’s skull that doctors were forced to remove after she was shot in the head.

The surgery lasted more than an hour. Afterwards, Neurosurgeon Dr. Gregory Wiggins said the surgery went “very well” and said no skin graft was needed.

Before going into surgery, 14-year-old Abbie told 24 Hour News 8 that she’s “nervous” and “just wants to get it over with.”

Abbie Kopf in surgery right now to insert plate in skull. Updates through a.m. #kalamazoostrong pic.twitter.com/rp0QFpVeJU — SusanSamples (@SusanSamples) February 10, 2017

Abbie and her family are hoping they don’t have any more setbacks after this surgery. In June, infection forced doctors to remove the plate reshaping her skull only a month after it was inserted. In August, she underwent another surgery to repair an incision that wasn’t healing properly.

Once the plate is back in, Abbie can stop wearing the helmet and — at some point — rejoin her classmates at Harper Creek Community Schools. You can follow Abbie’s progress on the family Facebook and GoFundMe pages.

Abbie is among two survivors of the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting rampage in the Kalamazoo area that left six people dead.

Online:

Abigail Kopf’s Recovery GoFundMe account

Abbie’s Recovery Facebook page

Inside woodtv.com:

#KalamazooStrong: How you can help

Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage

