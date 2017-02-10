Police: Man arrested after shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Benton Harbor say a man was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of McAlister Street, according to a release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Lamarcus Crayton. He is lodged in the Berrien County Jail on charges of assault with intent to murder, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and weapons felony firearm.

