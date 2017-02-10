Belding Area Schools whittles down mascot search to 3 finalists

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Belding Area Schools has narrowed down the search for a new mascot to three finalists.

The school board voted unanimously in December to get rid of the district’s controversial Redskins mascot.

Earlier this month, a student committee picked the top 10 options for the community to vote on. Working with a group of students and community representatives, the district eliminated the Belding Black Hawks and Pride from the top 10 finalists “due to the potential negative, damaging, or hurtful connotations of those names,” according to Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander.

“The group felt it would not be prudent to continue down a path from which we have worked so hard to distance ourselves,” he added in Friday’s news release.

Ostrander Friday announced the top three choices: the Belding Black Knights, Belding Bengals and Belding Bruins.

The community is now asked to cast another vote based on those choices and sample artwork for the new mascot.

According to the new survey, the sample artwork for each mascot is not the final design. Ostrander said the district will tap local and national artists to create the final logo, color, font and brandon elements for the winning mascot.

People have until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16 to vote.

