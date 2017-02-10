Congressional task force encourages Trump to focus on Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Congressional Great Lakes Task Force, made up of members of Congress including Rep. Fred Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga, has sent a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump.

The task force is hoping to encourage the new Trump administration to work with them to protect and promote the Great Lakes.

The letter highlights several initiatives to the Great Lakes Task Force, including investments to modernize the Soo Locks in Sault Sainte Marie and responding to the threats of invasive species like Asian Carp.

