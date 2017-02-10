Event spreads awareness during Hearth Health Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What was once thought of as a man’s disease is now the number one killer of women. Heart disease claims the lives of our mothers, sisters, wives and friends.

There was a lot of hope and promise in the air at the Go Red for Women Luncheon in Kalamazoo on Friday.

Hope, because when armed with the knowledge of the signs, symptoms and ways to prevent heart disease — it can be beaten.

Before her stroke, Dr. Betty Dennis had always had an eye on her health. She worked out, took her vitamins — but admits to being stressed at work.

“When I was at church one day and my arm went out, I knew I was having a stroke. I was able to tell the people I was with that I was having a stroke they called the ambulance,” Dennis said.

What Dennis knew was FAST — face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, it’s time to call 911.

“The typical classic clutching of the chest as we describe as the typical heart symptoms often don’t present for women,” said Dr. Frank Saltiel, a cardiologist at Borgess Health.

He says your best bet for surviving heart disease and stroke is prevention and education.

“We have fantastic technology and if you show up in our hospital in the throes of a heart attack, the chance of you surviving that heart attack is extremely high. But if you never show up, all the technology is for nothing,” said Saltiel.

Dennis learned the signs of stroke when the American Heart Association was invited to her church to raise awareness.

“Because the American Heart Association was concerned enough to come into the community, come into my church, they helped me and my life has been saved because of the time it too for them to get the ambulance to me,” Dennis said.

Stroke is the number two killer in the world. In the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds.

When it comes to prevention, the American Heart Association reminds you what’s good for the heart is good for the brain.

