Free open house event at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about down-sizing your home, but aren’t sure whether a 55+ active community is for you, then we suggest you drop by the free open house at Oaks of Rockford this weekend to see what it’s all about. You might be surprised.



The benefit of living with your peers in a community has many advantages. The organized activities help foster relationships between residents, which leads to a feeling of security while at home.



At the Oaks of Rockford, they take care of lawn maintenance, so you don’t have to! With onsite trash pickup and recycling, Oaks of Rockford residents can spend less time worrying about home care and more time enjoying their new active lifestyle.



Choosing Oaks of Rockford also means the costs of home ownership are lower. Because their homes are built in a factory setting, some of the costs of site built homes are eliminated. Manufacturers can order materials in bulk and supplies aren’t subject to weather damage or theft while the home is being built. These savings allow home owners to get more for their money than with site-built homes. Quality is never sacrificed in the building process, particularly because their home construction must adhere to state and national quality standards.

Open House: Saturday, February from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First time tours receive a gift certificate to Arnie’s Bakery and Restaurant

11640 Townsquare Blvd. in Rockford

(616) 202-6617

