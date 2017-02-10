Grand Rapids rolls out plan to revamp Grandville Avenue corridor





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City planners working on revitalizing Grand Rapids are now turning their focus to the Grandville Avenue corridor that cuts through Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The community is a narrow strip of land roughly twelve blocks wide, running from Wealthy Street south to Burton Street. Like many Grand Rapids neighborhoods, it’s bracing for change.

“The future is coming and growing. The city is growing and moving down Grandville Avenue. We wanted to take a proactive approach to dealing with that growth,” said Julie Niemchick, director of the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association.

The association has replaced city hall’s bureaucratic working title, “Grandville Avenue Area Specific Plan,” with its own: Viva La Avenida, Long Live the Avenue.

The name pays homage to diverse group that calls Roosevelt Park home. Nearly 24,000 people live in the neighborhood; the majority are Hispanic or Latino.

>>PDF: Grandville Avenue revitalization plan

Using input from the people who work and live in Roosevelt Park, the plan outlines a vision for the area with specifics about housing, traffic, streetscaping and beautification.

Grandville Avenue poses one of the biggest issues for the predominately residential area. The avenue is also a state trunk line.

“What are we going to do about the truck traffic and the large volume of traffic that comes through here,” explained Niemchick. “And the impact that it has on trying to cross the street, especially when you have three schools along Grandville Avenue.”

Part of the plan focuses on reducing truck traffic on Grandville Avenue, along with improving crosswalks and signage to get people from one side of Grandville to the other safely.

The city commission is expected to open up a public comment period on the plan Tuesday, with a public hearing set for April 13.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the plan on April 25.

