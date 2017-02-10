Icy fun in Downtown Grand Rapids at Snow Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Snow Days will officially kick off at Friday with the start of Valent-ICE. More than 50 ice sculptures will begin popping up all over the city Thursday, ahead of the family-friendly weekend festival.

At noon on Friday, the Ice Brigade’s Randy Finch will carve a 5,000 pound chunk of ice into a sculpture previously picked by the public.

EightWest unveiled that the public vote ice sculpture will be….drumroll…..Beauty and the Beast! You will see characters you love amped up the way you’ll see them in the new movie being released next month. The 2017 collegiate championship team will also show off their skills live on Friday.

Looking to see the Snow Days festival in a whole new way? Thanks to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Grand Rapids Running Tours will be offering free tours of the 52 incredible Valent-ICE Sculptures. Learn while you burn! Register here.

You won’t want to miss ice foosball, classic yard games, and three different ICE BAR menus served on West Michigan’s longest bar made of ice! February 10-12 under the Market Shed at the Downtown Market!

Sunday, a classic board game comes to life with the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament at Rosa Parks Circle. While the competition is sold out, visitors are encouraged to watch it all unfold at Rosa Parks Circle, beginning at noon. Food trucks and mascots will be there, along with additional activities.

Ice skating makes a perfect date night! Monday, Rosa Parks Circle will host free ice skating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is also buy one, get one free on Valentine’s Day.

Weather conditions are taking a bite out of a free five-day winter festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

An organizer of Snow Days says Saturday’s Rail Jam has been postponed because of a lack of snow. Organizers hope to reschedule the AGA Nation competition for Feb. 25, but it will all depend on the weather.

All activities will begin and end at Rosa Parks Circle, where WOOD TV8 will be broadcasting eightWest, Maranda and the 7 on 8 live on Friday.

