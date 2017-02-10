KCAS Pets of the Week: Athena and Charlie





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking for a companion to curb the wintertime cabin fever? Look no further than this week’s pets of the week, from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First up is Athena. She’s a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier with a sweet personality. Athena’s family moved away and couldn’t take her, so she found herself at KCAS looking for a new home.

Athena has lived in a home with younger children, which she loved. However, this sweetie would fair best in a home without other dogs or small critters.

Next up is Charlie the beagle. He came to the shelter as a stray, but is sweet and well-mannered nonetheless.

Shelter workers estimate Charlie is 2-years-old, but they believe he’s full-grown, so he will keep his adorably small stature.

To learn more about Athena, Charlie or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

