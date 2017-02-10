La-Z-Boy recalls thousands of chairs for shock hazard

facebook_send_button]

MONROE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan-based furniture maker La-Z-Boy is recalling thousands of power chairs that could shock users.

The recall issued this week includes about 2,500 chairs sold nationwide, as well as 210 models sold in Canada.

The company says the problem stems from the chair’s power supply, which was manufactured in Grand Rapids. The power supply can crack and break off, exposing electrical components that pose a shock hazard.

The recall affects products with the lot number 150113 and includes the following models:

Gold Series Clayton Luxury-Lift chair | Model 1HL562

Gold Series Power Lift chair | Model 1ML562

Gold Series Luxury-Lift chair | Models 1LF505, 1LF819

Older lift chair conversion kits | Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515

The recalled chairs were sold from September 2015 through November 2016.

So far, no one has reported injuries.

Consumers with the recalled product should stop using the chairs and contact La-Z-Boy at 855.592.9087 or online for a free replacement.

