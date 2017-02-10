Listeria concerns spark cheese recall by Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is recalling its Meijer brand of Colby and Colby Jack cheese over listeria contamination concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Friday.

The products were solid in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9 exclusively through the Meijer deli counters.

The cheese will be in plastic deli bags with labels that have the codes 215927xxxxxx and 215938xxxxxx — the last six digits will vary.

Customers can return the cheese to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund and may call Meijer at 800.543.3704 for more information.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

