GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police are looking for the man who robbed the Comerica Bank near RiverTown Crossings.

It happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Friday at the bank at the corner of Wilson Avenue SW and Rivertown Parkway.

Officers say the robber was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, lighter colored pants, a ski mask, sun glasses and dark gloves.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit