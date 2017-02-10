Police: Erratic driver hits 2 homes in Kalamazoo Co.

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say an erratic driver hit two houses in Kalamazoo County Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Augusta Drive (M-96) near Lincoln Street in the village of Augusta.

Augusta/Galesburg Police Chief Jeff Heppler says the female driver struck a home on the north side of Augusta Drive before crossing the road and hitting a second home.

The car finally came to a stop inside the second home. The extent of damage to each home is unknown.

Heppler says the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear why the woman was driving erratically or if she will face any charges. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

