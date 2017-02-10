Police: Suspect shot by witness after assaulting woman in store

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say a man was shot after he assaulted two people inside a store.

It happened at 10:19 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Avenue One Stop Inc at 405 Columbia Avenue.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was assaulting a 39-year-old woman inside the store. Another customer, a 43-year-old man, witnessed the assault when he entered the store and tried to stop it, however he was attacked by the 29-year-old man.

The 43-year-old victim was armed with a handgun and shot the 29-year-old man twice. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say the 43-year-old man legally owned the gun and had a Concealed Pistol License. He cooperated with investigators and was not arrested, however police took the handgun.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

