Protesters block Betsy DeVos from entering DC school

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had to find another way into a Washington D.C. school Friday morning, after protesters blocked her entry.

The West Michigan philanthropist was planning to attend a teacher’s union gathering at Jefferson Middle School Academy when she ran into the demonstration, according to WRC-TV in Washington. DeVos was escorted away to a back door.

The NBC affiliate said parents and teachers stood outside the school holding signs that read Welcome to our public school. It’s open to everyone!” and “Ms Devos: Our children are not props.” One protester was arrested for blocking a driveway and refusing to move, the station reported.

A tweet from WJLA shows DeVos leaving the scene.

Washington Teachers’ Union President Elizabeth Davis told WRC-TV the protesters “love our public school system.”

DeVos has been outspoken advocate for charter schools and school vouchers. She led the advocacy group, American Federation for Children.

DeVos’ nomination was contentious from the start. Two Republican senators broke from their party and voted against her, over concerns about her lack of experience.

However on Wednesday, DeVos was confirmed by the Senate with a historic tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Mike Pence. It was the first time a vice president has cast the deciding vote on a Cabinet nominee.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

