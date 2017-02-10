Romney McDaniel to name replacement, prepares for ’18

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The new chair of the Republican National Committee is back in her home state of Michigan Friday.

Ronna Romney McDaniel is here ahead of a vote at the Republican State Convention to name her replacement since she moved to Washington D.C.

24 Hour News 8’s political reporter Rick Albin sat down with her to talk about the challenge of holding together a Trump coalition as she prepares her party for midterm elections in 2018.

Pointing out that the last election cycle may have seen a lot of first time voters to those who voted for the first time in a long time, Romney McDaniel was asked how you hold that coalition together.

“The president is already doing that,” she said. “By keeping his word and his campaign promises but we have to continue energizing them and showing that Republicans are fighting for the American people.

“When we focus on jobs and the economy and national security and trade deals that are benefitting the American workers, those are the kind of things that voters want to see. But we also have to recognize that those voters don’t always come out in midterms.”

Saturday, Romney McDaniel will be on hand at the Republican State Convention in Lansing as former ambassador and previous state party chair Ron Weiser will again assume that position.

In Detroit, former state representative from Grand Rapids and current Michigan Democratic Chair Brandon Dillon is expected to be re-elected to that position.

