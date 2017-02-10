Victim whose abuser was shot: ‘God sent me an angel’

Related Coverage Customer shoots store attacker in Holland





Tramell Jackson’s mug shot.[/caption]

Jackson has an extensive criminal record that includes assault, resisting police and destruction of property.

State records show he was wanted on a warrant related to domestic abuse.

Not long ago, he was in contact with Community Mental Health, according to his ex-girlfriend, and his Facebook includes this entry: “So, I got evaluated today and the psychologist tells me I’m crazy…”

His ex-girlfriend said Jackson called her work repeatedly, ranting jealously as she tried to do her job and then she saw his dad drive him to the store.

She said he was there for about 20 minutes, berating her in front of customers, one of whom called 911 after seeing her crying.

Finally, she decided to try and escape

“And I started running toward the door and that’s when he grabbed me and threw me down and started pummeling my head,” she said. “I heard a customer scream, ‘get off of her leave her alone, stop attacking her’ and he stopped attacking me and started attacking the customer.”

Holland police say it appears that Jackson made a grab for the gun and was then shot twice in the chest.

His former girlfriend says she has been in contact with the customer.

“He was, like — ‘the look I saw in that guy’s eyes, I hadn’t seen since I was in Iraq,’” she said.

She believes he saved her life.

“God sent me an angel, because I know he would have killed me.”

Holland police say they believe the customer, who has a license to carry a gun, was acting in self-defense and he has not been charged, although his gun is being held as evidence.

They will be asking the prosecutor to file assault charges against Jackson.

The victim here says she hopes they don’t let her boyfriend out because he has shown he can hide from police.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

