Wandering child leads Kzoo police to mail thief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a child neglect investigation led them to a mail thief in Kalamazoo.

It all started around 8:15 p.m. Thursday when Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Kensington Drive. The resident there said a 4-year-old child showed up at their door without proper winter clothing. The child said their mother had left them alone in a nearby car.

When officers arrived, they encountered the 29-year-old mother. The search for the car the child was in led officers to a nearby park, where they found a stolen rental truck from Alabama.

During the investigation, a neighbor from the 2500 block of Lorraine Avenue called 911 to report a woman stealing letters out of mailboxes. Two police K-9s helped police track down the 27-year-old suspect, who is from Alabama.

Officers eventually determined the suspected mail thief and mother had taken the truck from Alabama and stopped in the neighborhood to steal mail in hopes of finding money. Investigators believe the mother left the child in the truck during the thefts.

The child is in state custody.

Both women were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail. The mother faces charges of child neglect and vehicle theft. The 27-year-old woman is expected to be charged with larceny and vehicle theft.

Authorities are trying to determine how many mailboxes were targeted. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

