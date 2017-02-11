Deputies: 2 injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say two women were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1:59 p.m. at the intersection of Baldwin Street at 28th Ave. in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say 52-year-old Patty Huisingh was driving eastbound on Baldwin Street when she did not stop for a red light. She T-boned a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Staci Nieboer. Nieboer had a green light and was trying to turn left onto Baldwin Street from 28th Avenue.

Both women were injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital. Huisingh, a Zeeland resident, is listed in serious condition, while Nieboer, a Hudsonville resident, is in stable condition.

Deputies say Huisingh was determined to be the at-fault driver. The crash is under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

