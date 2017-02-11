Family sues center where woman, 88, was allegedly abused

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Marjorie Meyering was going through what so many families go through as their mother was becoming less able to take care of herself due to Alzheimer’s, they needed to place her somewhere safe.

The decided on Life House Crystal Springs in Gaines Township — they now say it is a decision they regret.

For months in 2014, the 88-year-old woman complained to her family about suffer abuse at the hands of staff at the home.

Last year, 24 Hour News 8 talked to David Meyering, one of the woman’s sons, about when he discovered the alleged abuse.

“We started to notice a lot of phone calls and complaints coming into us, telling us about some strange and weird stories like someone is throwing shoes at her and throwing water on her,” Meyering said. “And she’s crying and wants to get out of there so badly.”

“I think the worst part about it all was that we didn’t believe her, that’s what hurts us kids so much.”

The family was assured that her complaints were unfounded and because she suffered from Alzheimer’s, they were not able to know what was true or a result of the disease.

“She used to say get me out of here. I beg you got to get me out. And they would say don’t take her out. It can be really hard on them,” Meyering said.

Eventually an employee at the home told them to believe their mother’s seemingly outlandish tales.

Soon, police were involved in the investigation.

In May 2015, this led to a former employee, 22-year-old Tyler Lawrence Malone, being charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and stalking for allegedly targeting the woman with abuse starting in spring 2014.

A Kent County jury found him guilty only of the stalking charge and he was sentenced to one year in jail.

Nevertheless, police believe he engaged in activities spelled out in the lawsuit including getting her to believe her grandchildren were locked in a closet, threatening to sexually assault her with a metal rod and a teddy bear and throwing shoes and water at her.

The standard of proof for a civil suit is much lower than a criminal case.

Since he was released from jail, court records show that Malone pleaded guilty to larceny in June in Allegan County.

Saturday, Meyering said his attorneys told him not to appear on camera, but he says part of the reason the family has filed the suit was because they believe problems persist.

Kathryn Brackett, 85, was found frozen to death on Oct. 27 outside the Crystal Springs facility. It is believed she wandered off from the facility. Her family also filed a lawsuit last month.

Both lawsuits claim that the facility failed to provide care for the patients and t adequately train and vet their employees.

Attorneys for all sides said there would be no comment. That often means a settlement is at hand.

Marjorie Meyering was moved to another facility and she died in June.

