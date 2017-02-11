Michigan Capitol infrastructure in need of major repairs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Capitol’s aging infrastructure is starting to wear down.

Behind the walls and beneath the floors, significant repairs and upgrades are needed to much of the Capitol’s plumbing, electrical, mechanical and fire suppression systems.

The first and last major renovation and restoration project was almost 30 years ago when equipment and new systems were installed, but they have not been updated since. That same 1987 to 1992 renovation project also helped to start the ongoing restoration process of returning the Capitol to what it looked like almost 140 years ago.

There are plans to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks that would tackle the problems.

