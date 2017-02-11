Michigan Republicans make Ron Weiser chairman again

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former chairman of the Michigan Republican party is leading the GOP again.

Ron Weiser was unanimously elected Saturday as chairman. Ronna Romney McDaniel stepped down to become head of the national party.

Meanwhile, Brandon Dillon is seeking re-election as chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party. Both parties are holding conventions this weekend.

Weiser told 3,000 party members in Lansing that “united we win; divided we lose.” McDaniel gave a farewell speech, saying President Donald Trump’s victory gives Michigan “the respect it deserves.”

Republicans are looking to 2018 and the need to find a challenger to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Former state Sen. Randy Richardville says he’s considering a run.

