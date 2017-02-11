Police: Man, 23, hospitalized after Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating after they say a man was shot late Friday night.

Authorities say they were called to the area of Burton Street SW and Burlingame Ave. SW around 11:40 p.m. on reports of a person who had been shot. When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that two suspects approached him while he was sitting inside his parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Berkley Ave. SW and forced his door open. He said one of the two suspects shot them, and both then ran from the scene. Police searched the area, but no suspects were located.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Both of the suspects are described as Hispanic males, 5 feet 7 inches tall with medium builds and wearing all black.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

