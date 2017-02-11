‘Walk for Warmth’ raises money for low-income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hundreds of people across West Michigan walked for warmth Saturday, raising money to help low-income families heat their homes.

The 21st Annual ‘Walk for Warmth’ in Grand Rapids was one of three held locally.

Elementary students and Consumers Energy employees were among those who took part.

All donations collected go to ACSET, a community action agency in Kent County. They use the money to help people who don’t qualify for state or federal assistance but have a hard time fully covering their heating costs.

“The first point of somebody spiraling down is that they can’t pay their utilities. So if we can get their utilities paid – kept on – we can stabilize their situation,” Susan Cervantes of ACSET said.

Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss showed up to cheer on the walkers.

ACSET hoped to raise $20,000 dollars this year. Cervantes said that kind of money can help heat between 100-150 homes.

Walks were also held in Muskegon and Zeeland Saturday morning.

