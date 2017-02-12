Adele starts over during George Michael tribute at Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele wanted her performance of “Fastlove” during the George Michael tribute at Sunday’s Grammy Awards to be perfect. So when it wasn’t, she cursed, then started over on live TV.

“I’m sorry. I can’t mess this up for him,” she said to the audience. “Can we start again?”

The second performance was flawless and heartfelt, as images of the late singer, who died on Christmas Day at age 53, played on the screen behind her.

Adele looked near tears as she finished, as the crowd received the performance with a standing ovation.

Later, when she won the award for song of the year for “Hello,” Adele apologized again.

“I really do apologize for swearing,” she said. “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me. I’m sorry if I offended anyone.”

Her expletive was bleeped on the CBS broadcast.

Adele opened the ceremony by performing the Grammy-winning megahit without a hitch.

But she suffered from poor sound when she performed her song “All I Ask” at last year’s Grammy ceremony. A microphone had fallen inside the piano used onstage, which made it sound out of tune. A Grammy spokeswoman said, however, there were no technical issues with Adele’s performances on Sunday, though.

Stars on Twitter were vocal with their support. Bette Midler wrote, “Adele taught us all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl.”

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Metallica also suffered sound problems Sunday. Guitarist James Hetfield’s microphone appeared to not function during half of the band’s performance with Lady Gaga.

Photos from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Keith Urban, right, and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) The Weeknd, center, and Daft Punk perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Celine Dion presents the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga, right, and James Hetfield of "Metallica" perform "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) John Travolta introduces a performance by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Host James Corden appears without pants at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of "Twenty One Pilots" appear onstage without pants to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Bruno Mars performs "That's What I Like" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Katy Perry performs "Chained to the Rhythm" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

