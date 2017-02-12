Barbershop shooting in Lansing leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say one man died and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Lansing barbershop.

Police say 29-year-old Dominique Laurenz Simmons of Lansing died in the shooting Saturday. An 18-year-old Lansing man and a 23-year-old Detroit man remained in stable condition Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lansing State Journal reports the shooting occurred at the Kutt II barbershop around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. None of the shop’s employees was injured.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are seeking information from the community. The Michigan State Police are assisting the Lansing Police Department with the investigation.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal

