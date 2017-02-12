BCPD: Kidnapping suspect arrested after long chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police said they pursued a kidnapping suspect all the way to Coldwater on Sunday afternoon.

The Battle Creek Police Department says its officers were called to the 5700 block of Beckley Road, near M-66, around 3 p.m. after getting a tip that the suspect was in that area. After an “extensive search” and further investigation, an officer saw the suspect leaving the area in a black vehicle.

Police gave chase. The pursuit ended and the suspected was arrested in Coldwater — about 24 miles as the crow flies from where the search started, according to Google Maps. No one was hurt in the incident.

The black vehicle was later discovered to have been stolen.

Police did not provide details about the kidnapping or how the chase came to an end in a Sunday release. The suspect’s name was not released.

