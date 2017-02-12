Deputies: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa County early Sunday morning.

It happened at 1:11 a.m. on Pierce Street, west of 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Lloyd Orr was crossing Pierce Street when he was struck. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Timothy Odea, did not see him prior to the crash.

Orr was taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Odea was not injured in the crash.

Deputies say alcohol was not a factor on the part of the driver.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

