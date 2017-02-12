Galesburg PD investigating after man dies following assault

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Galesburg police are investigating after they say a man died following an assault.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Heppler tells 24 Hour News 8 that it happened Friday evening at the Countryview Apartments on Gale Street. He says a witness called 9-1-1 to report the assault. When authorities arrived on-scene, they found the 22-year-old victim unconscious outside the apartment complex.

Authorities were able to resuscitate him on-scene and he was taken to an area hospital. He died of his injuries late Saturday evening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or knows what happened is asked to call Galesburg police at 269.665.4200.

