Grammys fashion: CeeLo goes gold, Lada Gaga goes bitty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CeeLo Green looked part Tin Man, part big gold statue with a strange, monsterish headpiece while Lady Gaga showed up in bitty black leather shorts and an underbreast-baring top, a pair of towering, thigh-high boots to match, for the anything-goes parade of wacky fashion at the Grammys on Sunday.

Green’s message, including a full tunic to the ground, was unclear, but he certainly generated a stir on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Gaga was fashionably late and cheesed for the cameras.

Earlier, Adele walked in long-sleeve military green and Paris Jackson looked all grown up in a skin-baring rainbow jumpsuit by Balmain as the Grammys competed with the British Academy Film Awards for celebrity fashion air.

Though the London event was earlier in the day, U.S. time, the red carpet there shined big with Hollywood stars in more traditional carpet clothes. At the Grammys, things are often wackier, more casual, though many wore formal gowns.

Gaga, her hair pink, was her usually edgy self, a bit rocker chain at the waist. Katy Perry, her hair a tousled blond bob, wore an outfit of shaggy light pink feathers with a burnished copper sequin mock turtleneck top, all by Tom Ford.

Fashionably late, Rihanna showed up in a tiny, encrusted orange midriff-baring top paired with a bulbous black skirt. Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, did not walk the carpet but performed in a queenly gold crown and fitted, embellished gown to match. Her sister, Solange, shimmered in a metallic green one-shoulder look with finlike ruffles down one side.

Today’s tumultuous political climate bubbled in spots. Red carpet provocateur Joy Villa flung off a white frock to reveal a gown of patriotic red, white and blue that urged “Make America Great Again” and had “Trump” in sparkly letters on the back hem.

Adele’s gown was custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci. It was two tones of silk satin and lace in a checkerboard design with all-over Swarovski crystals. It crossed at the chest, looking a tad like armor.

The 18-year-old Jackson, a Grammy presenter, stunned in the sexy one-piece jumpsuit of sparkly stripes that included shades of green, pink, orange and blue. It had an open skirt and sexy cutouts up top.

Carpet favorite Carrie Underwood chose fiery red with a sexy keyhole front by Elie Madi, while first-time nominee and newly engaged Kelsea Ballerini stood out in a sheer tulle look with delicate, three-dimensional ice blue flower embellishment and a train. It was by Ines Di Santo, who is known more for bridal gowns. Underwood’s sleeves distracted from her look overall, billowing below the elbow.

“I usually don’t do red but I was feeling it,” she said.

Faith Hill also wore long-sleeve red with a keyhole effect, by Zuhair Murad. She way fudged trying to say the designer’s name.

Otherwise, the evening’s color palette was all over the spectrum, including a shiny bright blue trouser suit Halsey wore, jacket buttons open and nothing underneath, a dangly diamond necklace hanging down her chest.

“I just didn’t want to wear a dress,” said Halsey, a nominee.

Jennifer Lopez, her hair long and straight, brought it in a dainty lavender confection, a huge tulle flower at her neck designed by Ralph & Russo.

Villa, a singer-songwriter, wasn’t alone in taking on the administration of President Donald Trump. A member of the band Highly Suspect wore a jacket with “IMPEACH” on the back.

James Corden, the evening’s host, wore a dusty rose jacket paired with a white shirt and thick black bow tie. Looking edgy in a silver-studded Balmain jacket was Nick Jonas, a presenter.

Red carpet fashion at the Grammys View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga, center, and from left, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich of the musical group Metallica arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend, arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Heidi Klum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of the musical group Twenty One Pilots arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katharine McPhee arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Philip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of the musical group Little Big Town arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Celine Dion arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Nicole Tuck, from left, Asahd Tuck Khaled, and DJ Khaled arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chance The Rapper arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) James Corden, left, and Julia Carey arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jack Lawless, from left, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle of the musical group DNCE arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Solange Knowles arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Nicole Trunfio arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Charli XCX arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Charli XCX Mike Posner, left, and Blackbear arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

