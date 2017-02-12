IL men accused of trying to get drugs through fraud

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Chicago-area men are facing charges in Kent County after allegedly trying to use a fake prescription to get drugs in Sparta.

According to the Sparta Police Department, an “alert and suspicious pharmacist” noticed the bad prescription on Friday and didn’t give the suspects anything. A Sparta police officer soon stopped and arrested the suspects.

Police said the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges against the suspects on Sunday: Lavelle Butler, 25, of Riverdale, Ill.; 23-yer-old Roberto House of Chicago; and 23-year-old Jermaine Traylor of Chicago each face a count of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

Traylor also faces charges of possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, providing false information — a name — to a police officer. He’s also be held on an extradition warrant out of Illinois for failing to appear in court for similar prescription drug charges.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Kent County on Monday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

