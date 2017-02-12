KDPS responding to building collapse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are on the scene of a building that collapsed in Kalamazoo.
It happened at an old building at the intersection of North and Porter streets. Police say one wall fell in and another fell out.
Some nearby power lines were pulled down with the collapse, and a few hundred Consumers Energy customers in that area are without power.
Police blamed the collapse on strong winds. Consumers said the wind caused power outages across the state on Sunday.
No one was hurt.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.