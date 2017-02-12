Pentagon launches effort to solve a baffling WWII mystery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Pentagon is launching efforts to solve a baffling World War II mystery over whether dozens of U.S. sailors listed as missing from a ship disaster were actually recovered and buried all along as unknowns in a New York cemetery.

More than 130 victims of the USS Turner’s 1944 explosion and sinking in New York Harbor are still officially missing.

But World War II researcher Ted Darcy found papers last year indicating at least four were buried in a Long Island military cemetery, and he believes the rest could be there, too.

Pentagon officials recently said they will send out inquiries and conduct archival searches to try to locate the files associated with the Turner unknowns buried in Long Island National Cemetery.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

