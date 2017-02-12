Power outages across state blamed on wind





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 10,000 Consumers Energy customers across the state lost power on Sunday due to high winds.

According to Consumers spokesperson Brian Wheeler, the wind brought down tree limbs and branches onto power lines, causing the problems.

Power outage numbers by county as of 7 p.m.:

Allegan: 1,095

Barry: 478

Branch: 117

Calhoun: 183

Kalamazoo: 1,313

Kent: 461

Muskegon: 228

Ottawa: 492

St. Joseph: 438

Van Buren: 243

As of around 5:30 p.m., Consumers did not yet have an estimate on when everyone would have service back.

There are wind advisories in effect for all of West Michigan. An advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Berrien, Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties, and midnight for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

24 Hour News 8 chief meteorologist Bill Steffen says a peak wind gust of 47 mph was measured at the lakeshore at Muskegon on Sunday. Between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., a gust of 44 mph was recorded in Battle Creek, 40 mph in Kalamazoo, 38 mph in Muskegon and Holland, and 36 mph in Grand Rapids.

