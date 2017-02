GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump has been in office for over three weeks, and his administration has already started to reshape the look of Washington D.C.

On this Feb. 11, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, sat down with Rick Albin to discuss the first weeks of the Trump presidency.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

To The Point

President Trump’s first 100 days

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit