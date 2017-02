DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a car crash north of Muskegon on Saturday evening.

The crash happened before 8:20 p.m. on Holton Road near Hilt Road in Dalton Township. Two vehicles collided head-on, killing one of the drivers immediately, Michigan State Police confirmed.

Police on Monday did not provide details about what led up to the crash, nor did they say if anyone else was hurt.

Holton Road was shut down for a time as emergency responders were on the scene.

