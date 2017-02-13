Bob Kaser: The Voice of the Griffins





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bob Kaser has earned the title “The Voice of the Griffins.”

For 17 years, he’s been calling games for the Grand Rapids hockey team.

In the last few months, Kaser filled in a few times for Detroit Red Wings play-by-play man Ken Kal, most recently on Sunday as Kal deals with some sort of laryngitis problem. Calling for Detroit has been a dream come true, says Kaser, a lifelong Wings fan.

==Above, 24 Hour News 8 takes you inside the booth with the Voice of the Griffins.==

