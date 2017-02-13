Fire burns 2, destroys home in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a St. Joseph County home and sent two people to the hospital.

Crews were called to the 400 block of W. West Street in Sturgis at 4:10 a.m. Monday. Those who first arrived found flames coming from the back porch and smoke rolling off the roof’s eaves.

Crews hosed down the fire and cut a hole in the roof to vent the smoke. Authorities said the home’s age and construction made it difficult for firefighters to reach the fire.

Everyone had evacuated the burning home before firefighters arrived. Two people were taken to by ambulance to a nearby hospital with burns. Their conditions were unclear Tuesday afternoon.

The Sturgis Fire Department believes the home is a total loss, based on the extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

