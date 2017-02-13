Flint mayor criticizes end of state credits on water bills





LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is criticizing Michigan’s decision to stop providing a credit on customers’ water bills and to no longer help Flint pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

Weaver said Monday she’ll soon meet with Gov. Rick Snyder to discuss the issue.

State officials announced Jan. 24 the financial assistance will stop at the end of February because Flint’s system no longer has overall levels of lead exceeding the federal limit. A letter was sent to Flint last week.

Michigan has partially covered customers’ bills retroactively to April 2014.

Snyder’s spokeswoman says he’s happy to meet with Weaver, but the elimination of credits and other payments isn’t a sign of Michigan leaving Flint. She says Snyder’s asking lawmakers for another $49 million to help Flint in other ways.

