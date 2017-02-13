Greenville public safety chief steps down amid fraud case

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) –- A public safety director accused of health care fraud has resigned from his post in Greenville.

Mark Reiss resigned Monday morning, according to Dennis Magirl, who was deputy director for the Greenville Public Safety Department.

Magirl told 24 Hour News 8 the city manager called him Monday morning and appointed him interim director of public safety in light of Reiss’ resignation, which came a week after his case was sent to trial.

Reiss and his ex-wife Christine are accused of defrauding Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of $113,000 over 15 months. The couple divorced in August 2014, but she stayed on his city-provided insurance and used it to cover her medical care.

BCBS claims it was illegal because the couple was not married and Mark never notified the insurance company of the divorce.

The Greenville mayor previously told 24 Hour News 8 that he doesn’t believe that Reiss was trying to defraud the city and that it was a mistake.

In Michigan State Police investigation reports, Reiss said that he wanted to cooperate with the investigation. However, that same reports says Reiss didn’t turn himself in to police as he agreed. Instead, officers had to find him at his home to make the arrest.

Reiss ex-wife was arrested in Grand Haven on New Year’s Day, shortly after the ball dropped. After a few calls were made by police, she was released and allowed to turn herself in a few days later as her attorney arranged.

Both Mark and Christine Reiss are free on bond.

