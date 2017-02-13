Has this winter been greener than usual?

West Michigan (WOOD)– A big warm-up is on the way for West Michigan beginning next weekend once again limiting snow chances for West Michigan. So far this year most areas have seen “typical” amounts of snow, but much of it hasn’t been lake effect.

December snow has swayed the totals:

Because of the storm track the month of December, both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids saw a lot of snow. Usually the snowiest month of the year is January, but this past season Grand Rapids saw a whopping 37″ through December! Since then, only 14.8″ fell in January, and 1.9″ in February.

It’s that December snow that has made this winter seem “normal” number-wise for both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. Muskegon, meanwhile, is well below where it should be this time of year for snowfall. Muskegon has been on the northern fringe of many snow waves this season.

Here is how much snow we’ve seen by location compared to previous years, and average. These three locations were selected because they have the most accurate snow data.

Grand Rapids:

Grand Rapids has seen 55″ of snow so far this season, which is pretty close to the average amount of 57″. Almost all of the snow fell in December. This is well above where the city sat last year at this time, however much of the snow last season was delayed with several inches falling in March and April. The 2014-2015 season was very snowy and cold, and has already dumped 68″ on the city by this date.

Muskegon:

None of the past three years have given Muskegon a “normal” amount of snow by this date, not even 2015. Although the 2014-2015 season was by far the snowiest of the last three and came the closest to the average of 72.3″ by this point in time. Last year almost 50″ had fallen on the city by mid-February, but this year has been very snow-free. So far only 39″ of snow has fallen on Muskegon this season, just over half the amount it usually sees. Many of the December systems that dumped snow on West Michigan this year passed on the south side of Muskegon, short-changing it on snow.

Kalamazoo:

By this date Kalamazoo has usually seen about 59″ of snow. This winter stands at 58″ of snow, with much of it falling in December. Last year, during the El Nino, Kalamazoo had only picked up about 45″ by February 13th. However the 2014-2015 season had dumped just above average snow on the city, a good 63″

WHY DOES IT FEEL SO SNOW-LESS?

Even though the snowfall amounts are technically close to average for several cities in our area, it has seemed abnormally green this winter. There are two reasons for that. The first is the fact that most of our snow fell in December, and melted in the January Thaw. This means most of our days with at least 1″ of snowpack were mainly in December. The second is that since then, snow has been quick to disappear off our sidewalks and lawns with temperatures frequently climbing above freezing through the rest of January and early February.

Here’s how many days each winter season saw with at least 1″ of snowpack on the ground up to this date, February 13th.

BELOW AVERAGE LAKE ICE

Lake Michigan ice cover is low compared to usual. By mid-February the Big Lake typically has about 30% ice concentration. Current ice cover on Lake Michigan is only 13%, with much of the ice on the western shore.

This is slightly less ice than we saw last year at this point in time. Last year was also under the influence of a strong El Nino, which typically leads to much warmer than average winters, and lingering snow into spring.

Two years ago, Lake Michigan ice cover was high, about 10% more than usual for mid-February.

