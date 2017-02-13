Help take control of you debt: Bankruptcy help from experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When it comes to our finances, seeking professional help can sometimes be intimidating. Rebecca Johnson Ellis and Jeremy Shepard of Anderson, Ellis and Shepard joined eightWest to talk about the tough topics of bankruptcy and taxes. This group of attorneys are a debt relief agency helping people file for bankruptcy relief under the Bankruptcy Code. Getting a professional to help with your debt problems before spending your tax returns is recommended, check out the video for debt help and advice.

Why file for bankruptcy:

-Protect your vehicles

-Protect your home

-Protect your assets

-Protect your wages

Andersen, Ellis & Shephard Attorneys at Law

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Muskegon and Big Rapids

(616) 784-1700

