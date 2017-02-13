No prison time for man charged in 1988 Allegan County murder

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged in an Allegan County murder decades ago will not face prison time in the case.

A jury Monday morning found Guy Carl Simpson not guilty in the 1998 killing of Charles Paul Miller of Bangor.

Simpson was charged with murder, felony firearms and conspiracy to commit murder in the case in January 2016.

Miller was last seen alive on Sept. 12, 1988. He was reported missing a few days later by his girlfriend.

Authorities said Simpson was one of three men involved in luring Miller into a marijuana field in Allegan County’s Lee Township, shooting him in the back of the head because of a drug debt and burying his body in a wooded area.

Police found Miller’s body in 2000 and arrested the three suspects, but lack of evidence brought the case to a standstill.

Simpson earlier testified against at least one of the other suspects in exchange for immunity, but the Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reported that deal was called off when Simpson refused to testify at a second trial.

