Kzoo shooting survivor Abbie Kopf returns home after surgery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting spree is recovering at home after undergoing another skull surgery last week.

Abbie Kopf, 15, was released from Bronson Hospital but is quarantined to her house until her next doctor’s appointment on Feb. 21.

Last Friday, doctors re-inserted a plastic plate to reshape the piece of Abbie’s skull that doctors were forced to remove after she was shot in the head.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Gregory Wiggins said the hour and a half surgery went “very well” and said no skin graft was needed.

Abbie and her family are hoping they don’t have any more setbacks after this surgery. In June, infection forced doctors to remove the plate reshaping her skull only a month after it was inserted. In August, she underwent another surgery to repair an incision that wasn’t healing properly.

Once the plate is back in, Abbie can stop wearing the helmet and — at some point — rejoin her classmates at Harper Creek Community Schools. You can follow Abbie’s progress on the family Facebook and GoFundMe pages.

Abbie is among two survivors of the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting rampage in the Kalamazoo area that left six people dead.

