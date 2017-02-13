Michigan secretary of state urges election changes to Pence

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is making recommendations to the Trump administration she says would strengthen election integrity.

The Republican said Monday her department has removed 1.1 million ineligible voters from the rolls. She wants the federal government to make Social Security data available so states can easily remove dead people.

Johnson’s also asking Vice President Mike Pence for help preventing voters from being registered in more than one state, verifying that non-citizens can’t vote and creating a database of election crimes.

Johnson wrote to Pence last week. Trump tasked him with leading a commission after Trump asserted between 3 and 5 million illegal votes were cast in the election.

There’s no evidence of widespread fraud. At least 31 people could face criminal charges after voting twice in Michigan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

