Ottawa Co. judge sentences man with child sex crimes on phone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl and recording it on his cellphone is expected to spend decades in prison.

An Ottawa County judge Monday sentenced Lowell Charles to 25-40 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with credit for 43 days served.

Charles pleaded guilty to the charge last month. In return, three counts of second-degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13, child abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime were dismissed.

Police charged Charles in September after a store worker found videos of the abuse on his cellphone while repairing it.

Charles and the victim know each other but are not related, according to authorities.

As part of his punishment, Charles must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

