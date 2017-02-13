Pet friendly, urban living at 616 Lofts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Pets are a big part of our lives, they become family. Sometimes finding a fabulous apartment in a great area that welcomes pets, can be tricky. The 616 Lofts have a special partnership that actually encourages pet ownership. Jenna from 616 joined eightWest with Brooke from the Humane Society of West Michigan to talk about a fun event coming up.

616 Lofts has a Pawlentine’s Day event coming up on February 15th at the gorgeous 820 Monroe apartments. It’s a casual event for pet-owners (and non-pet owners!) to drop-by and learn more about how living 616 isn’t just about the space, it’s about the larger supporting community and relationships established that create added benefits for residents.

Pawlentines Day

Wednesday, February 15

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

At Fido and Stitch – 820 Monroe NW #140

Adoptable pets will be on site!

