Video allegedly shows teachers’ inappropriate talk





BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Video posted online appears to show a group of Bangor teachers making inappropriate comments about their co-workers and students.

The six-minute video was posted to YouTube on Monday. The woman who posted it said she didn’t record it, but believes it was recorded about a month ago at Bangor Tavern.

In the video, a group of people — Bangor Public Schools teachers, according to the woman who posted it — gathered at a table use crude language as they talk about people they would like to have sex with or, in some cases, kill.

Acting Superintendent Deb Pobuda said the video is credible enough that the district attorney is investigating and conducting interviews with staff members. Pobuda said the district would release a statement on Monday.

The woman who posted the video to YouTube, Jennifer Prentice, told 24 Hour News 8 she said she got it from a friend, but she’s not sure where the friend found it. Prentice said that after a few members of the small town saw the video, it became clear who the people in it are and who they were talking about.

The school board is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. for its regular meeting. Prentice, who has a child in the district and was outraged by the video, intends to be there to voice her concerns.

24 Hour News 8 will have a crew at the meeting.

